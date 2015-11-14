Premier League duo safe after being in Paris during attacks

Premier League duo Martin Kelly and Rickie Lambert are safe and well after being in Paris during the attacks on the French capital on Friday.

Officials in France report that 128 people were killed and another 99 are in a critical condition after a night of terror across the city.

Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly posted a picture on Instagram of La Perle restaurant where he and his girlfriend were dining during a short break in Paris.

The club subsequently posted on Twitter: "We have been in contact with Martin Kelly and can confirm he is safe and well."

Meanwhile, West Brom striker Lambert, who has played 11 times for England, was also in Paris with his wife Amy.

"The club have spoken to Rickie Lambert. He and his wife are safe. Rickie wanted to thank all fans for their tweets of concern and support," West Brom wrote on Twitter.

West Brom also re-tweeted a post from Amy Lambert, which read: "On our way back home from Paris, our deepest sympathy to those effected, such a sad day."