Premier League to introduce vanishing foam

The foam has been widely used in South American domestic football for some years but was brought to the attention of much of the world during the recent World Cup in Brazil.

Used by match officials to mark positions for free-kicks and walls, the spray is designed to stop defenders encroaching or attackers moving the ball.

The innovation has already been adopted by Serie A in Italy while the Bundesliga in Germany and Ligue 1 in France are said to be considering the move.

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore said in a statement: "At the Premier League we are open to developments that enhance the competition and it was clear from watching the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil that Vanishing Spray benefitted referees, players, and all of those who watched the matches.

"Having witnessed that, and following consultation with our clubs and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), we have decided to introduce it in the Barclays Premier League and look forward to having it in place for the 2014-15 season."

PGMOL general manager, Mike Riley, added: "As an assessor at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil I saw first-hand the benefits of Vanishing Spray for referees, and for the game as a whole.

"The Select Group referees are looking forward to using it during Barclays Premier League matches next season."