Premier League kit manufacturer joins social media boycott

Adidas is the latest big-name brand to join the planned social media boycott by football players, clubs, organisations and associated businesses.

The sportswear company, which manufactures more than a third of Premier League kits – including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester – is stopping all advertising across its platforms this weekend.

A coalition of English football’s largest governing bodies and organisations including the Football Association, Premier League and EFL announced last weekend they will go silent on social media in a show of solidarity against racism.

Manchester United’s shirt manufacturers adidas is joining the social media boycott (Martin Rickett/PA)

The FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers Association, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the Football Supporters’ Association will also suspend all use of their social media accounts from 3pm on Friday April 30 until 11.59pm on Monday May 3.

Sponsors and associated businesses are also joining up, with adidas the latest.

“Adidas is proud to stand in solidarity with the football community in calling for more to be done to prevent racist, discriminatory and threatening abuse online,” said a spokesman.

“We have halted all paid advertising across our UK social platforms for the duration of the boycott.”

MP Julie Elliott, a member of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, has written to the Leader of the House of Commons requesting Parliamentary time be put aside to debate the boycott.

Today I have written to the Leader of the House requesting Parliamentary time be put aside to debate the unprecedented boycott of social media by sporting organisations, in response to the endless abuse that takes place online.— Julie Elliott (@JulieElliottMP) April 27, 2021 See more

Barclays is the title sponsor of the WSL and the official bank of the Premier League and will support the blackout.

There will be no social media posts on the Barclays Football pages of Facebook and Instagram nor the Barclays Footy Twitter account – while the company’s other social channels will avoid all football-related activity.

Budweiser, who sponsor the England team, are also signing up.

“Budweiser and Bud Light are proud to stand with our partners and join them in this important symbolic gesture,” said senior brand manager for Budweiser UK Amar Singh.

“We oppose racism and discrimination of any form, and driving diversity and inclusion is a global priority for us.”

Online car retailer Cazoo – shirt sponsors of Aston Villa and Everton – became the first major football sponsor to announce its support, with others expected to follow suit.

“In solidarity with our partners and as a stand against totally unacceptable abuse which we condemn in the strongest terms, Cazoo will be joining this boycott of social media over this period,” a spokesperson for the company told the PA news agency.

We stand with the football community in taking part in a social media boycott from 15:00 BST on Friday 30 April to 23:59 BST on Monday 3 May.— LTA (@the_LTA) April 26, 2021 See more

The move follows social media blackouts by Swansea, Birmingham and Rangers in recent weeks, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson stating he would be willing to follow Arsenal great Thierry Henry in coming offline altogether in protest against racist behaviour.

The PA news agency understands Sky Sports, who are partnered with anti-discrimination body Kick It Out, are supportive of the social media blackout.

The boycott could also be embraced by other sports, with the Lawn Tennis Association confirming its involvement on Monday.

But the Rugby Football Union has confirmed it is not joining the boycott and neither is golf’s European Tour.

Stuart Broad explained earlier this month why he feels a social media blackout could be a good move (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking ahead of the announced blackout, England cricketer Stuart Broad said he would welcome any such action.

“There are great positives to social media but, if we have to lose those positives for a period of time to make a stand, then I’d be well up for that,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think it is definitely worth a conversation, it’s a really strong message.

“You don’t want a small minority to ruin the opportunities you get through social media, but do you need something drastic to stop it or should there be more responsibility with app creators and more liability?”