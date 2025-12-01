Paramount+ has loads of the best football documentaries - here's how to watch them for cheap thanks to this Cyber Monday streaming deal

Black Friday is over for another year, but Cyber Monday is here, and we’ve been fighting over the TV remote and discussing the best football documentaries to keep us entertained as we hunt down all the best Cyber Monday football deals to round out the big shopping weekend.

If you've already had your fill of Cyber Monday sales and are looking for some football-themed viewing, we've compiled the five best football documentaries available on Paramount+.

1. Fever Pitch: The Rise of The Premier League

Fever Pitch | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League is a documentary series about the transformation of English football in the 1990s with the creation of the Premier League. It chronicles how the league was formed by breakaway clubs in 1991, how the £300 million deal with Sky Sports created a new global entertainment business, and features interviews with star players like Eric Cantona and David Beckham, as well as managers and business leaders who shaped its destiny.

2. The End of the Storm

Liverpool FC: The End Of The Storm - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The End of the Storm is a documentary about one of English football's biggest and most historic clubs – Liverpool FC, and its 2019/20 Premier League winning season, which ended a 30-year league title drought for the club. Directed by James Erskine, the film features unprecedented access to the club, including interviews with manager Jürgen Klopp, players like Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, and Roberto Firmino, and fans around the world. The documentary captures the challenges of the season, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of whether it would be completed.

3. Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story

Black and White Stripes The Juventus Story. Now on Paramount+! - YouTube Watch On

Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story is a documentary about the Agnelli family, owners of the Juventus, and their tumultuous history with the team. The film chronicles the family's "love, war, and breathtaking cinema" as they strive to win an "elusive gold star" to avoid "annihilation" while navigating scandal and their extraordinary legacy, culminating in an epic comeback on and off the field.

4. The Billion Dollar Goal

The Billion Dollar Goal | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The Billion Dollar Goal is a documentary series about the history of soccer in the USA, focusing on the 1989 goal by Paul Caligiuri that qualified Team USA for the 1990 World Cup, ending a 40-year drought. The series uses archival footage and interviews to cover the sport's evolution, its struggles, and its enduring popularity, including its immigrant roots.

Football Must Go On | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Football Must Go On is about the Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk and its UEFA Champions League run amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. The series follows the team as they deal with the immense challenges of playing a European season, such as competing while their country is at war, hosting "home" matches in Poland, and supporting their families and fellow Ukrainians. It explores how the team's participation is a symbol of hope and a way to unite and raise spirits for the people of Ukraine.

Of course, these are just a small selection of what's available on Paramount+ streaming service, and they have lots more binge-worthy content, movies, and plenty more sports including NFL, PGA Tour Golf and NCAA Men's Basketball.