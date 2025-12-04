Build your own World Cup trophy! Must-have merch made of 18-carat LEGO available for pre-order

If you're a football supporter, the chances are you have a friend or two who likes to collect and build football stadiums out of little plastic bricks.

LEGO has been a favourite pastime for decades. Some people use it to relax, others as an outlet for their creativity, but every football nut who likes to get stuck in with a bit of building has been waiting for the latest addition.

With the expanded World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico set to dominate the summer, LEGO has dropped the big one at last.

FIFA World Cup Official Trophy: £159.99 at LEGO FIFA World Cup Official Trophy pre-order from LEGO This delightful piece of World Cup memorabilia can be pre-ordered now for delivery in March 2026.

The FIFA World Cup Official Trophy is back... in LEGO form!

(Image credit: LEGO)

In 1974, FIFA unveiled the new official World Cup trophy. After Brazil took permanent ownership of the famous Jules Rimet Trophy by winning the World Cup in 1970, its successor was first won by 1974 hosts West Germany and has become the most recognisable trophy in sport.

Both Germany and Argentina have lifted the new trophy on three occasions but neither has constructed it from the bottom up using tiny studded bricks of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene plastic.

But you can. Retailing at £159.99 and available for pre-order, the LEGO version of the trophy is an impressive feat of design and consists of 2,842 pieces in gold and green.

There's a little guy inside holding another World Cup trophy, too. Why not?

World Cup 2026 will take place in June and July and has been expanded to 48 teams for the first time. The draw will be made in Washington, D.C. tomorrow.

42 of those teams have already qualified, with a further six to join the fray in March via play-offs in the UEFA confederation and a pair of inter-continental play-off brackets that will be played in Mexico in March.

Jordan, Uzbekistan, Cape Verde and Curacao are all first-time qualifiers for global football's showpiece event, and it's possible for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland or Wales to join England and Scotland at the World Cup.

With the centenary of the World Cup now just four years and one tournament away, the LEGO trophy is sure to be a big hit with collectors and fans, as well as people who find peace in play.

Oh, and children, we suppose.