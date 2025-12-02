Grab last-minute VIP tickets for Manchester United vs West Ham this Thursday night from just £149

Manchester United got back to winning ways beating Crystal Palace 1-2 away at the weekend, after the loss to 10-man Everton last Monday.

That game aside, the Red Devils had been on their best run of the campaign so far, and will be looking for back-to-back wins when they entertain struggling West Ham under the floodlights this Thursday night.

Kick off at Old Trafford is 8pm, and barring the odd single seat, as you'd expect, the match is sold out. However, even at this late stage, if you want to sit alongside a mate or relative to watch Thursday night's action unfold, you can.

Manchester United vs West Ham tickets are still available

Seat Unique still has a range of hospitality seats for the match starting at £149 per person. That includes extras, such as food and drink, as well as a premium seat in the ground.

I've highlighted the two options with lowest prices, but there are seven packages in total.

North West Quadrant Ticket Plus – £149 In addition to a (padded) seat in the North West Quadrant of Old Trafford, the price includes: hot food, a drink, and snack from the concourse, a match program, 10% discount in the Megastore, and entry to the museum (though not on match day).

Victoria Warehouse – £169 As well as a seat in Blocks N1405 or N1404, this option gives you access to the Victoria Warehouse, a short walk from Old Trafford. There is a drinks reception on arrival (up to three hours before kick off), followed by street food and a complimentary bar. After the game, head back to the Victoria Warehouse post-match drinks. Also includes a program and 10% discount at the Megastore.

The Victoria Warehouse offer particularly stands out to me. You wouldn't pay that much more for a regular seat, food, and drinks before and after the game. If you're keen though, don't hang about; these last-minute packages are likely to sell out quickly.

The fanciest hospitality package costs £399. That gets you a padded seat in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, a five-course meal, complimentary pre- and post-match drinks, a pie at full-time, an audience with a former player, car parking, and lots more. You won't find a prawn sandwich in sight!

Secure your seat at Old Trafford as Man United take on West Ham under the lights this Thursday night (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Seat Unique doesn't just have packages for Thursday night at Old Trafford, though; there's a full season's worth of Man United matchday packages over on the Seat Unique website.

