Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace v QPR

Ramsey's men visit Selhurst Park on Saturday on the back of three straight defeats, two of which came against capital rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

But that north London duo are of a different calibre to Alan Pardew's Palace, who are eight points clear of the drop zone and not yet assured of safety with 10 games remaining.

Third-bottom QPR are three points adrift of survival, but have a superior goal difference to Aston Villa directly above them and could therefore move out of the bottom three with a victory ahead of two further winnable games with struggling Everton and West Brom.

"Obviously they [Crystal Palace, Everton and West Brom] are going to be having the same problems we've got," Ramsey said.

"If we can capitalise on the things that have put them in that situation, then I think we will start moving up the table.

"But we really do need to capitalise on their weaknesses."

Palace could be in for a triple boost to their forward line, with Glenn Murray poised to return from a one-match ban and Yaya Sanogo and Marouane Chamakh in training again following hamstring injuries.

Jordon Mutch (thigh) and Fraizer Campbell (hamstring) remain on the sidelines for the hosts, who will be minus the services of the suspended Mile Jedinak and Jonathan Williams, who has a groin problem.

Joey Barton is still suspended for QPR, who are without Leroy Fer, Alejandro Faurlin and Richard Dunne with knee injuries.

But one player who will be in action is QPR's 15-goal leading marksman Charlie Austin and Palace first-team coach Ben Garner knows it will take a committed defensive effort to keep him at bay.

"He's [Austin] had a fantastic season and has done really well," Garner told the Croydon Advertiser.

"Charlie is a very, very dangerous striker and can finish well. We went there in December [in a 0-0 draw] and had a tough game and came away with a point.

"I felt that was a good result at their place as they've been good there. We coped with Charlie that day and also Bobby Zamora, but we'll have to be on our game again at the back.

"Hopefully we can get another clean sheet."