Premier League Preview: Swansea v QPR

For the second season in succession, the Welsh club saw Crystal Palace snatch a 1-1 draw with an equalising penalty on Saturday - Mile Jedinak's 25th-minute spot-kick cancelling out Wilfried Bony's earlier effort.

The disappointing result followed up a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in which Swansea also held an early lead, with Garry Monk's side having now dropped 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this term - more than any other club.

And Wales international full-back Taylor says Swansea must maintain their positivity after breaking the deadlock.

"When we go ahead we need to go on and get two or three, it's as simple as that really," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "You can talk about stats all you want, really they don't bother me too much.

"I think the most important stat is we've got 19 points, so we're doing well and you carry on really."

Tuesday's visitors, meanwhile, head to south Wales on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Leicester City, and the fixture pits two of the top flight's in-form strikers against each other.

Swansea's Bony tops the Premier League scoring charts for the calendar year with 18 goals, including six this season, while QPR frontman Charlie Austin has acquitted himself superbly at the top level - finding the net on seven occasions.

QPR will not have fond memories of their most recent meetings with Swansea in the Premier League, though, with the Liberty Stadium outfit putting nine goals past the eventually relegated Londoners during the 2012-13 season.

Harry Redknapp's men have lost all six of their away fixtures in the league this season - conceding 15 and scoring just two - and midfielder Karl Henry says it is time to transform the club's fortunes on the road.

"This will be a tough game, they're a good side who keep the ball well," Henry told the club's official website. "It will be a different set of tactics for a game away from home.

"Our home form has been good. We have a gameplan at Loftus Road and it's working well. It's not pretty but we're getting points, but we need to start picking up points on the road, it’s not enough to rely on your home form.

"We want to go there, make it ugly, make it difficult for them to play, and hopefully come away with something."

Nathan Dyer - left out of the matchday squad on his 27th birthday on Saturday - could come back in for the hosts, for whom Federico Fernandez (calf) is the only injury concern.

Richard Dunne is available to return for QPR after serving a suspension against Leicester, but Yun Suk-young's involvement could be in doubt after he came off injured at the weekend.