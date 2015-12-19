Premier League target Neves wants Porto stay

Porto midfielder Ruben Neves has no plans to leave the Portuguese giants, despite interest from several Premier League clubs.

Neves has established himself as a regular in the Porto line-up since making his senior debut last season.

The 18-year-old was even given the captains armband in the Champions League in October, becoming the youngest player to skipper a team in the competition's history.

Neves' performances attracted the interest of the national team, with Neves earning his first and second cap for Portugal in friendlies against Russia and Luxembourg in November.

And now he is the subject of intense transfer rumours, with Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly lining up to seal his signature.

But Neves said he is happy at Porto and wants to win titles with the club.

"Yes, it's possible that I will end my career at FC Porto," he said.

"I'm happy at the club and I'm focused on improving every day to reach my goals, which include winning titles with FC Porto, my favourite club."

Neves came through the youth ranks at Porto before earning a spot with the senior side at the beginning of the 2014-15 season at just 17 years of age.

The central midfielder admitted he struggled with the step up at first but has found his feet in the talented squad.

"When you come from younger teams, and you reach the main squad, there are always difficulties you have to deal with, like the intensity, the maturity, and the experience of the players," he added.

"But I was welcomed by the group and I had some players helping me immensely, like Ricardo Pereira, who is a close friend of mine, and Helton, who is a reference.

"All that helps make everyday life easier."