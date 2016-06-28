President: Pato could return to Corinthians

Alexandre Pato could return to play for Corinthians again, according to the club's president.

The Brazilian international has been on loan with Premier League outfit Chelsea since January, but is due to return to his parent side this week.

And, though Pato has not made an appearance for Corinthians in over two years, president Roberto de Andrade would welcome him back.

"The technical part I cannot answer," he told Boa Noite Fox. "The coach is different, we have new life at the club.

"If Pato is back, the coach will talk to him. Let's wait and see what happens.

"He plays for Corinthians, I will pay the salary. Why not? There is no problem."

Meanwhile, general manager Alessandro Nunes insisted the club must first discuss the player's intentions.

"We do not have anything definite," he told Lance. "We must expect to have a conversation with Pato and his representative, and then decide.

"In January, he showed an interest to play in Europe and that's what happened."