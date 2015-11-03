Pressure on Arsenal, not Bayern - Thiago

Thiago Alcantara insists there is no pressure on Bayern Munich ahead of Wednesday's Champions League encounter with Arsenal.

The Bavarian side lost 2-0 to Arsene Wenger's men on matchday three, leaving just three points separating the pair in Group F.

Despite that, the former Barcelona midfielder believes that the onus to get a positive result is on Arsenal - whom he considers one of the best clubs on the continent.

"We have no particular pressure on us tomorrow," Thiago said.

"The important thing is that we realise how Arsenal play, then we can be aware of it.

"Both teams have to score goals, so Arsenal will not be so defensive like the others. They want to play like us.

"We know that we are playing against one of the best teams in Europe, but we have the chance to bring back the three points."

Javi Martinez, however, wants Bayern to take all three points to avoid losing their advantage over Wenger's side – who he expects to play a counter-attacking game.

"It's a very important game for them and for us. We need to win the game, because otherwise they have as many points as we have," the Spaniard said.

"We know that a lot of teams play defensively, we often have to play against the counter. That is always difficult, but we are ready for it."

Martinez feels he is closing in on peak physical condition following a knee injury that disrupted his start to the season.

"I do not know how fit I am. It's important that I have now played two [consecutive full] games," he added.

"I feel safe and I am ready for the next games. I have no pain, I'm almost at 100 percent."