Pressure is on Brazil - Dunga

Brazil coach Dunga said he has full faith the contingent who represented the nation at the 2014 World Cup can bounce back at the Copa America, starting Sunday.

The South American powerhouse kick off their campaign in Chile against Peru in Temuco, looking to preserve their winning streak in Dunga's second stint at the helm.

Since Dunga replaced Luiz Felipe Scolari following their disastrous finish to hosting the World Cup last year, Brazil have won nine straight matches - albeit all friendlies.

Their first live, competitive fixture since a 7-1 semi-final drubbing at the hands of Germany will see them tackle Peru - and Dunga said the players involved in the infamous loss will be ready for redemption.

"With players who have been in the last World Cup, I believe in them," Dunga told a news conference.

"We had a result nobody expected but these are players who have very high quality.

"Most of them are playing in European clubs, for winning teams.

"The proof is that all of them won titles in their clubs abroad and I think that, as it happens to everything in life, and as a human being, we have to offer confidence in these players.

"If we give confidence and a bit of love and attention, they'll return to the football everyone knows and expects to see from the Brazilian national team."

Marcelo, Dante and Dani Alves were among those cut when Dunga named his first squad post-World Cup last year, but the latter has earned a reprieve due to an ankle injury to Danilo.

Dunga said Brazil had to continue to counter against being the hunted.

"As we see in life, players have ups and downs, but when we have our downs we don't lose our quality or our ability to play, these things happen," he added.

"It's more than natural because everybody loves Brazil. But everybody loves to see Brazil losing.

"So that's the most difficult thing we have.

"The whole world talks about Brazilian football, but their biggest pleasure is winning against Brazil.

"And if you see other teams playing amongst themselves, you have different a kind of game.

"When they go to play against Brazil, there's a different kind of atmosphere, the motivation, it's totally different, and we have to be prepared for that."

Midfielder Elias said the duty to the Brazil shirt has not been lost on him after 19 international appearances.

"Every player who comes to defend the Brazil shirt knows about the pressure involved," the Corinthians man said.

"It's a fact and we will never run from it.

"We are used to that in our clubs and all the players in Europe are used to fighting for titles abroad. So the pressure is not new for us."