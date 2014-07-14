Pressure will not faze Cabella at Newcastle

Only two clubs in the Premier League - Manchester United and Arsenal - boasted greater home support last term than Newcastle, who had an average attendance of over 50,000.

With that comes great expectation and pressure, but Cabella, who arrived from Montpellier on Sunday for a fee said to be in the region of £12 million, thinks he will thrive on it.

"It's something that I love," the 24-year-old told NUFCTV.

"Performing on a big stage is something that I've been looking forward to. And I'm looking forward to doing it in front of the fans.

"I'm here to give the absolute maximum possible, work well with my team-mates in training and on the pitch, and hopefully we can succeed together as a team.

"I'm very happy to be here at Newcastle. I'm looking forward to meeting everybody, the manager, all the other players and I'm going to give this club my maximum.

"It's good to see everybody happy and it makes myself happy to be here."

Newcastle appeared to have recruited the goalscoring playmaker in January, only for the deal to fall through, but manager Alan Pardew has finally got his man.

Cabella is the club's fourth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Ayoze Perez, Jack Colback and Siem de Jong.