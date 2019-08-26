Preston boss Alex Neil to ring the changes for cup clash

Preston manager Alex Neil will make changes for the Carabao Cup visit of Sky Bet Championship rivals Hull.

However, he will be without captain Tom Clarke as he is likely to be sidelined for a few weeks with a knee injury sustained against Stoke last week.

Fellow defender Patrick Bauer, who came off with a hip problem in Saturday’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday, could be fit.

Defender Andrew Hughes, who returned to training last week after missing three matches, did not make the squad for the weekend but could be given a run out in the cup but forward David Nugent remains sidelined with a calf strain.

Hull boss Grant McCann made wholesale changes for the last round and is expected to do so again – especially after back-to-back league defeats.

Striker Josh Magennis, whose only start since arriving from Bolton in the summer was in the previous round against Tranmere, is likely to get another outing.

Tom Eaves and Jarrod Bowen could be rested, which may present an opportunity for Nouha Dicko up front.

Captain Eric Lichaj (hamstring) is sidelined until after the international break.