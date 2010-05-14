Preston face winding up order

"The Board of Preston North End... have received a winding up petition from HM Revenue and Customs, following failure to pay certain liabilities," a club statement read.

Managed by Darren Ferguson, son of Manchester United boss Sir Alex, Preston finished just seven points clear of relegation this season in 17th place.

The Lancashire club, founding members of the Football League in the 1888/89 season when they were the first English champions and also won the FA Cup to clinch the double, are considering available options and will make a further announcement soon.

The company's ordinary shares will be suspended from trading from May 17 pending further financial clarification.

