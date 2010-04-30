Previews: Bordeaux president gives up ghost

Bordeaux president Jean-Louis Triaud believes his team do not stand a chance of snatching a Champions League playoff spot after a dismal run of five defeats in six matches has dropped them down to sixth in the standings.

"I think that it's over," Triaud told Reuters. "The players are disturbed, the spring is broken."

Bordeaux host Toulouse this weekend and lie four points behind third-placed Lille, who occupy the Champions League playoff spot with four games left.

"What is happening to us is extraordinary and like anything extraordinary, it was not foreseeable," Triaud added.

Toulouse striker Andre Pierre Gignac pulled out of training on Thursday with a groin pain, L'Equipe said on Friday.

The French international is expected to be fit for his team's trip to Bordeaux, however.

Lille had no room for error if they were to play in a European competition next season, defender Aurelien Chedjou said.

"We are getting close to the finish line and everyone in the squad is aware that we cannot make a mistake if we want to stay in the race to Europe," Chedjou told his club's website ahead of their home game against Nancy.

Lille have 61 points, one more than fourth-placed Montpellier and two ahead of Lyon.

Fourth place in Ligue 1 qualifies for next season's Europa League.

Nancy are planning to sell their pitch to fans after deciding to replace it with a synthetic surface, the club said on Friday.

Nancy were to sell 3,000 blocks of turf on May 16, one day after the Ligue 1 season ended, with profits given to charity, Nancy said on their website.

Montpellier defender Nenad Dzodic will miss the remainder of the season due to a long-term thigh injury, sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

Montpellier host Lyon in a decisive clash for a European spot next season.

