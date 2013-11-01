Primeira Liga: Academica 0 Benfica 3

Oscar Cardozo broke the deadlock for the visitors after 34 minutes, the Paraguayan sending a low drive beyond Ricardo.

Jorge Jesus' men were soon two up as Marcelo Goiano inadvertently headed into his own net from a Nicolas Gaitan cross.

Forward Lazar Markovic put the result beyond doubt in the 87th minute, prodding home from close range after a Ruben Amorim pass.

Despite enjoying their fair share of attempts at goal and possession, Academica struggled to make an impact in the final third as they fell to a fifth defeat this season.

The win lifts Benfica into second above Sporting Lisbon, who face Maritimo on Saturday.