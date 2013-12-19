Primeira Liga: Maritimo 2 Braga 2

The hosts, who saw Derley sent off late on, have now gone 11 consecutive matches without beating Braga but did at least break an eight-game losing streak against them.

Quick-fire first-half goals from Danilo Pereira and Derley appeared to put Pedro Martins' men on course for a long overdue triumph, but Alan bit back for Braga before the interval to set up a tense second half.

And with just nine minutes to go, Pardo broke Maritimo hearts, though the home side are now unbeaten in five league games.

After a cagey opening, it was the hosts who sparked the game into life with two goals in three minutes.

First Pereira turned home a 35th-minute corner for his first Maritimo goal, and then Derley headed in Artur's superb delivery for his ninth league strike of the campaign

Alan pulled one back for the visitors two minutes before the break with a measured finish to give Braga some hope.

Heldon could have given the home side breathing space midway through the second half but was denied by visiting goalkeeper Eduardo.

And he was made to rue that missed chance when Pardo, introduced in the 56th minute, converted a simple close-range finish, with Derley given his marching orders for an elbow soon after.