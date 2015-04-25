Primeira Liga Review: Gil Vicente claim vital win, Estoril and Rio Ave held

Gil Vicente boosted their Primeira Liga survival prospects with a 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Academica in a match where all three goals came from the penalty spot.

Rui Pedro netted the first spot kick for the hosts after 26 minutes but Ruben Ribeiro levelled matters seven minutes before half-time.

Ribeiro ceded responsibilities for Ricardo Cadu to seal the points midway through the second half and Academica finished with 10 men after Ivanildo collected a second booking in the 80th minute.

Gil Vicente remain second bottom, two points shy of Vitoria Setubal in 16th, who travel to Boavista on Sunday, while Academica are four points above the drop zone with as many games remaining.

Rio Ave could not claim the win required to boost their slim UEFA Europa League hopes with a 1-1 draw against fifth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes.

Jonathan Alvez put Vitoria in front with a 26th-minute penalty but they were reduced to 10 men when defender Kanu was booked for the second time 20 minutes into the second half.

Substitute Renan Bardini Bressan levelled for Rio Ave in the 82nd minute but they were unable to force a victory.

A Moussa Marega goal five minutes from time secured a 1-1 draw for Maritimo at Estoril, after substitute Fernandinho put the hosts in front nine minutes earlier.