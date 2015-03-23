Primeira Liga: Vitoria Setubal 0 Pacos de Ferreira 0

Vitoria had the better on Monday's clash at Estadio do Bonfim, but could only secure a point that moves them up a place to 15th - five points clear of the relegation zone.

Rambe netted the only goal of the game when Vitoria secured their first win in seven games at Vitoria Guimaraes last time out and the striker ought to have opened the scoring when he raced clear 17 minutes in, but his shot was too close to visiting goalkeeper Antonio Filipe.

Adama Francois Sene headed a corner against the crossbar with 20 minutes remaining and substitute Dimitris Pelkas fired over from a tight angle as the opening goal proved to be elusive for Bruno Ribeiro's men.

The visitors thought they had won it in stoppage-time, but the linesman flagged seemingly for offside against Vasco Rocha after Vitoria failed to deal with a corner from the left as Pasco were forced to settle for a point that ensured they advance two places to sixth.