Primeira Liga Wrap: Benfica bounce back

Jorge Jesus' reigning champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Pacos de Ferreira on Monday, but banished the memories of that setback on Saturday as Lima and Maxi Pereira put them 2-0 up inside 33 minutes.

Lima was guilty of a costly penalty miss last time out and passed over spot-kick duties to Jonas, who converted from 12 yards following Afonso Figueiredo's foul on Andreas Samiras early in the second half.

At the other end of the table, Penafiel edged above Academica to sit third-bottom following a 1-1 draw - although Joao Martins' 18th-minute opener against European hopefuls Vitoria Guimaraes had them eyeing of a first win in six outings.

Andre Andre equalised from the penalty spot with 17 minutes to play for fourth-place Vitoria.

Elsewhere, Nacional were 2-1 winners over Belenenses.

Tiago Rodriguez and Marco Matias were on target for the hosts, who had Saleh Gomaa sent off with five minutes to play. Miguel Rosa earlier brought Belenenses level shortly before half-time.