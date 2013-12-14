Primeira Liga Wrap: Leaders Sporting cruise

Leonardo Jardim's side were in superb form, brushing aside Mitchell van der Gaag's struggling outfit at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The hosts led at half-time thanks to Adrien Silva's penalty in the 28th minute.

Sporting refused to let-up after the break and doubled their advantage 20 minutes from time through Andre Martins.

Wilson Eduardo then completed the scoring with five minutes remaining, as Sporting racked up their fifth straight league victory.

In Saturday's other fixture, Braga moved up to fifth in the table with a 2-0 triumph over Vitoria Setubal.

Ruben Micael put the hosts in front on 13 minutes to ensure Jesualdo Ferreira's side held a one-goal advantage at the break.

The visitors searched for the equaliser in the second half, but the game was sewn up in the 89th minute when Ruben Vezo scored past his own goalkeeper to end Setubal's unbeaten league run at five matches.