Primeira Liga Wrap: Lima double lifts Benfica

Brazilian forward Lima scored in each half on Sunday as Primeira Liga leaders Benfica won at the Estadio Do Dragao in the league for the first time since 2005.

The away triumph extended Benfica's winning streak to five matches, while it also opened a six-point buffer ahead of second-placed Porto after 13 rounds.

In a match featuring just one Portuguese player at kick-off, Lima broke the deadlock from close range in the 36th minute, profiting from a long throw-in as the ball evaded three Porto defenders inside the six-yard box.

The 31-year-old Brazilian netted his second of the match 10 minutes into the second half, on hand to side-foot the rebound after Porto goalkeeper failed to deal with Anderson Talisca's low shot.

Sporting Lisbon lost ground on Benfica after they salvaged a last-gasp 1-1 draw at home to Moreirense.

Moreirense appeared on track for back-to-back wins thanks to Paraguayan Ramon Cardozo's 35th-minute opener at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

But Colombian midfielder Fredy Montero ensured the points were shared in the second minute of injury time.

Moreirense ended the match with 10 men after Cardozo was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 94th minute.

Sporting remain fifth in the table, 10 points adrift of Benfica.

Elsewhere, third-placed Vitoria Guimaraes were held to a goalless draw by Rio Ave.

Maritimo and Estoril also drew by the same scoreline.