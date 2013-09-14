Primeira Liga Wrap: Porto and Benfica cruise to wins

Paulo Fonseca's side came into the match on the back of victories against Vitoria Setubal, Maritimo and Pacos Ferreira, and they never looked like slipping up at Estadio Dragao on Saturday.



It took Porto only eight minutes to open the scoring as Silvestre Varela marked his return from injury with a goal. Maicon flicked on the initial corner and after having his first shot saved by Adriano Facchini, the Portugal winger scored on his second attempt.



Jackson Martinez secured the three points with his fourth league goal of the season in the 27th minute as he knocked into an empty net from close range after Adriano parried Lica's header.



The second half saw Porto invite a little more pressure than perhaps Fonseca would have been happy with, but Juan Fernando Quintero impressed once again in his attacking midfield role as they retained their place at the top of the league.



Porto's most likely title challengers, Benfica, were also in action on Saturday and they picked up a similarly comfortable 3-1 win at Estadio da Luz against Pacos de Ferreira.



Like the champions, Benfica took the lead in under 10 minutes as Lima broke free down the left before crossing and Enzo Perez buried it from point-blank range.



They doubled their lead 23 minutes in as Ezequiel Garay finished a fantastically-worked free-kick, tapping in a low cross, but Ruben Ribeiro did pull one back just after half-time when played through on goal.



Garay surprisingly got his second of the day two minutes later as he rose highest to head an outswinging corner past Matias Degra, securing the win for Benfica and moving them up to seven points.



Saturday's other match saw two potential UEFA Europa League battlers face off as Rio Ave hosted Vitoria Guimaraes at Estadio do Rio Ave.



The visitors took the three points in dramatic fashion as Andre Santos capitalised on the home side's inability to find the net when he scored in the 89th minute.



The result sees Guimaraes move into fifth at least until Sunday, while Rio Ave remain one place below them.