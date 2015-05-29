Protester interrupts FIFA congress

A protester briefly interrupted the start of the FIFA Congress on the day of the global governing body's much-anticipated presidential election.

The main business of the Congress got under way at the Hallenstadion in Zurich on Friday, but was brought to a halt for a short time as a female protester brandishing a Palestinian made her way into the building.

Under-fire president Sepp Blatter called for security, who quickly removed the protester - apparently working alone - before asking for the access points to be checked.

Blatter faces Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein in the election, but has been hit by widespread calls to step down after nine FIFA officials were among 14 people indicted on charges of racketeering, conspiracy and corruption on Wednesday.