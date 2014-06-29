Proud Yobo believes Nigeria can cause upset

The Africans endured a slow start to the competition, drawing 0-0 against Iran, but victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina set them up for qualification, despite losing to Argentina.

Defender Yobo saw enough in the group phase to convince him that Nigeria can overcome France in Brasilia on Monday.

"I'm proud of our team," he told FIFA.com. "I've played in this side for many years, so I've been able to see it evolve.

"We won the Africa Cup of Nations, booked our place in the World Cup without any trouble and now we've qualified for the second round.

"It's not often that I've experienced so many pieces of good news in a row.

"That shows you we're improving. This team is young, but it's growing fast and learning quickly. We're taking confidence from our campaign so that it can help us in our next match.

"I don't see what we should be afraid of. I believe in this team, and I think we can do it."