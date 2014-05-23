PSG agree deal for Chelsea's David Luiz

Luiz, who moved to Stamford Bridge in a reported €25 million deal from Primeira Liga champions Benfica, has fallen out of favour under Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, and was restricted to 15 Premier League starts this season.

A statement on PSG's official website read: "Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea FC and David Luiz would like to confirm that they reached an agreement regarding the terms of an upcoming transfer of the Brazilian defender that would occur during the next transfer window which is to start on 10th June 2014.

"In accordance with the player's wish to prepare for and play in the World Cup in his home country in the best possible conditions, both clubs and David Luiz wished to reach an agreement as soon as possible between, on the one hand, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC, and on the other, between the Parisian club and the player in order to formalise the transfer as soon as the transfer window opens."