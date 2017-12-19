PSG are '200 per cent' behind Emery, says sporting director

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique insists Unai Emery has the club's full support despite the manager nearing the end of his contract.

Emery's current two-year deal after the current campaign, although it does contain the option of a one-season extension.

The former Sevilla boss is on course to win Ligue 1 for the first time and guided PSG to the Champions League knockout stages as Group B winners.

Henrique, who previously worked at Porto, says there should be no concern over Emery's contract situation.

"I can assure you that his contract is not a problem for him or PSG. Everyone is very calm about that," Henrique told French newspaper Le Parisien.

"No president or player has said that Emery is not a great coach. Everyone talks about him in a positive way. Everyone except journalists.

"But it is the coaches' life to be criticized. Unai is one of the best coaches in the world.

"As the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] said at the beginning of the season, we are 200 per cent behind him. 200 per cent! We have no doubt about him and he has all our confidence."

The assessment of Emery's tenure at PSG is likely to be swayed by the result he achieves in the Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid.

Henrique admitted it was undesirable to face last season's winners so early in the competition.

"This draw is a bad thing. For us as well as Real," he said.

"But we will be the centre of the football world at that time. And that is important. The best will qualify."