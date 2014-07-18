PSG beaten by Leipzig in pre-season friendly

Laurent Blanc's men twice took the lead in the first half, through Hervin Ongenda and Jean-Christophe Bahebeck, but were ultimately punished for some sloppy defending.

Terrence Boyd and Yussuf Poulsen each found equalisers for the hosts, who duly prevailed courtesy of a 65th-minute volley from Denis Thomalla and Marquinhos' subsequent own goal.

In front of a healthy crowd in Leipzig, the hosts - who are preparing to play in Germany's second tier for the first time this season - more than played their part in an open first period.

An unmarked Ongenda was left with a simple finish to open the scoring after 10 minutes, having been picked out by Clement Chantome's square ball.

Boyd replied from close range after Nicolas Douchez had made a fine save to keep out Joshua Kimmich's initial header, but PSG - with Zlatan Ibrahimovic featuring from the start - re-took the lead almost immediately as Bahebeck beat goalkeeper Fabio Coltorti to head home a cross from Ongenda.

Ibrahimovic was guilty of a poor miss before Poulsen converted a right-wing corner six minutes after the interval to make it 2-2.

Leipzig then moved in front, Thomalla capitalising on more generosity from PSG's back-line, and Marquinhos deflected substitute Stefan Hierlander's effort past his own goalkeeper as Leipzig claimed a notable scalp.