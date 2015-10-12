PSG better than Bayern - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane believes Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the two favourites to win the Champions League this season and feels the Ligue 1 outfit are a better team than Bayern Munich.

PSG have suffered three consecutive quarter-final eliminations since returning to the Champions League in 2012.

The French champions have beaten Malmo and Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening two Group A fixtures of this season's competition but face a double-header against Madrid next.

"For me, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the two best clubs around in Europe at the moment," Zidane told Canal+.

"Paris know the French league inside out, they are on another level to their rivals.

"They are the best two teams for me, perhaps alongside Barcelona. Bayern are slightly behind those teams."