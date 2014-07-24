PSG boss Blanc coy on Di Maria speculation

The winger is said to be one of the Ligue 1 champions' top transfer targets as they look to build on a 2013-14 season that saw them win the Coupe de la Ligue and the Trophee des Champions in addition to retaining the French crown.

PSG added to their close-season recruits on Wednesday by signing Serge Aurier on a season-long loan from Toulouse, the right-back following Brazil centre-back David Luiz to the Parc des Princes.

Former France boss Blanc is pleased with the capture of Ivory Coast international Aurier, but was coy when pressed on the subject of Di Maria.

"We wanted to recruit a right-back with great potential, this is the case with Serge," Blanc said.

"He is a young player who has big room for improvement. In Paris, he will discover the requirements of a major European team."

On Di Maria he added: "I'll leave you to speculate. At the moment nothing is done.

"Are there negotiations? It's not for me to say, but for the board of the club."