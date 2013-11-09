PSG boss Blanc insists history means nothing

Nice have not won in Paris since 2009, while league leaders PSG have not lost a competitive fixture at home since November 2012 when Rennes took the points in a 2-1 triumph.

But despite those statistics, Blanc has argued Claude Puel's Nice, who sit 11th in Ligue 1, will be a tough challenge for PSG on Saturday.

"Claude Puel and Nice have their ups and downs, like all teams, but I think he's a competitor and he will not deny the high expectations of his team at the Parc des Princes," Blanc said on Friday.

"He has done a very good job with young players. This will give us an open game and I prefer that.

"We see that teams defending well in this league can win games or get draws. So I think this is a team that will come with full of ambition and they will show that on the pitch on Saturday."

Blanc's side remain undefeated in the French top flight this season and lead second-placed Lille by two points heading into the weekend.

But heading into the French winter, with UEFA Champions League and Coupe de la Ligue fixtures coming up, Blanc has warned PSG they must remain focused.

"November is a difficult period for everyone, the whole of Paris and the media is waiting for it and do everything to put pressure on us - this happens often," Blanc said.

"But November is difficult for everyone.

"First for the players with the pitches that get a little slippery. Physically, it is also a difficult part of the season.

"Hopefully it will go well for us. The only way out is to win. That's what we have to do."