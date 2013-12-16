PSG boss Blanc ready for Leverkusen challenge

The Ligue 1 champions are set to meet Leverkusen for the first time in a competitive fixture after being drawn against the German outfit in the knockout stages.

Blanc will be hoping to build on PSG's progression to last season's quarter-finals, which saw them eventually exit on away goals to Barcelona.

PSG managed to avoid the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in Monday's draw, but Blanc believes it is impossible to say how difficult a tie against Leverkusen will prove.

"We were prepared for Leverkusen," said the former France chief. "We studied that team and we'll still have time to do so.

"They were in a tough group and managed to get through. We cannot say if it's a good or bad draw.

"It might have been tougher but we've got a lot of respect for them, like any team in the league and Champions League."

PSG qualified with 13 points from their six Group C fixtures.