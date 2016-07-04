PSG chief confirms deal for Lo Celso

Paris Saint-Germain are to sign highly rated Argentine attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Lo Celso, who plays for Rosario Central, has previously been linked with Serie A sides Juventus, Roma and Napoli.

But the 20-year-old was pictured landing in Paris last month and, speaking at new coach Unai Emery's first media conference, Al-Khelaifi confirmed the deal is all but completed.

He said: "Three good players signed, we are happy with the market for arrivals. Three players - four with Lo Celso, it's not bad."

PSG have already sealed deals for playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa, midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak and defender Thomas Meunier.

Lo Celso has made 23 appearances for Rosario Central in 2016 - helping them to the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. He has also been named in Argentina's initial 35-man squad for the football tournament at the 2016 Olympic Games.