PSG furiously refute reports they could sell Neymar or Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have furiously slammed reports the Ligue 1 champions could be forced to sell Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions.

French newspaper L'Equipe published an article on Friday, claiming PSG were considering cashing in on one of their prized assets to comply with UEFA rules.

PSG – who spent a world-record €222million on Neymar in 2017 before completing the permanent €180m signing of Mbappe – swiftly and strongly refuted those claims as they questioned L'Equipe's motives.

"In an article published this Friday evening on its website, L'Equipe [French newspaper] dares to say 'PSG is ready to lose Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr to avoid [FFP] sanctions'," PSG's statement read.

"Beyond denying this misinformation, ridiculous and only aimed to create once again a tough relationship between our club and this media, PSG is wondering, once more, about the main goal of L'Equipe and its underlying thought about its editing work concerning PSG.

Communiqué du clubDecember 7, 2018

"There are so many examples of this kind of news aiming to bring a bad atmosphere around the club. Last one in date, last Wednesday, matchday against Strasbourg, with a frontpage which pretended there was a 'Cavani issue'. In passing, regarding the incredible amount of frontpages involving PSG in this daily newspaper, proof of the club's fame, PSG is asking itself about the schizophrenic behaviour of L'Equipe and its hierarchy.

"Four days before an important game at Belgrade in the Champions League, PSG is inviting its community - fans, partners, former players... - to unite even more around the Red & Blue shirt, around its players, its values and its ambitions that the club will always hold with pride.

"The huge support from our fans on the social networks and inside the stadium give strength to Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe and to all the players. Against the misinformation led by L'Equipe, and its insistence to put us in trouble, PSG, the most famous and successful French club, says once again it only wishes to speak to the good and legitimate media."

PSG, who are facing a decisive Champions League trip to Red Star Belgrade, are 14 points clear atop Ligue 1 following back-to-back draws.