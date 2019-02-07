PSG to host Dijon in Coupe de France quarters

Paris Saint-Germain will continue their bid for a fifth straight Coupe de France title with a quarter-final meeting against fellow Ligue 1 side Dijon.

Thomas Tuchel's men reached the last eight with a 3-0 extra-time win over third-tier side Villefranche on Wednesday.

The four-time defending champions and record 12-time winners will host Dijon in the last eight.

The only other all-Ligue 1 tie will see either Guingamp or Lyon, who meet on Thursday, host Caen.

Rennes will host Ligue 2 side Orleans, while fourth-tier outfit Vitre welcome Nantes to the Stade Municipal.