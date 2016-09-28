PSG must be patient, says Emery

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery claimed that patience was the key to his side's 3-1 victory over Ludogorets in the Champions League.

With Blaise Matuidi having equalised Natanael's free-kick prior to the interval, Edinson Cavani netted a double in the second half to seal the points at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Wednesday.

Cavani's brace came either side of a poor missed penalty from Ludogorets' Cosmin Moti, whose weak effort was comfortably saved by Alphonse Areola.

And Emery, who had come under pressure from certain sections of PSG's support following his side's abject performance in the 2-0 defeat to Toulouse on Friday, was thrilled with the team's response to going behind early on.

"The team played a really good match," the former Sevilla coach told Canal+. "What was important is that when the opposing team scored, we played with confidence and tranquillity, after that we just knew we had to be patient and score. I'm happy.

"They are all good players. Today I put three [in midfield] who play well. But if I put other players in their place, they will do good as well.

"When you win, the team is progressing, when you lose, it does not progress.

"But the team is calm and that's most important. We had our chances to score three goals or even more."