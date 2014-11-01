PSG must maintain their focus, insists Matuidi

The eyes of French football are already beginning to look ahead to next weekend, when second-placed PSG will tackle Ligue 1 leaders Marseille.

It appeared the champions' sights were also set on that fixture in the opening period of Saturday's game too, with Raphael Guerreiro putting Lorient in front just before half-time.

But PSG hit back after the break thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Jean-Christophe Bahebeck, moving to within a point of Marseille albeit having played a game more.

And Matuidi claims it is imperative that his side continue to look after their own games rather than be concerned with Marcelo Bielsa's men.

He said: "We take care of us, we do not think that Marseille did. It's about making sure to keep doing what you are doing in terms of results. We remain undefeated."

Staying undefeated appeared far from certain at half-time, with Matuidi adding: "We were not in the game.

"But the strength of a great team is to know how to react and this is what we did at the beginning of the second period."