PSG president hints at long-term Blanc deal

The 48-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions at the end of June after being announced as Carlo Ancelotti's successor following his departure to Real Madrid.

The former France coach has enjoyed instant success in charge as PSG are unbeaten in all competitions this season and boast a four-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

PSG are also safely through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League courtesy of a 2-1 victory against Olympiacos on Wednesday, with Al-Khelaifi hinting that Blanc could be rewarded for his efforts with an extended contract.

"Laurent Blanc is a great coach and deserves a long contract," he told L'Equipe.

"I am very pleased with his work. This is a discussion between PSG and the coach, not with the media."