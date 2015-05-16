PSG president keen to complete treble

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi has quickly shifted the focus to their Coupe de France final after Laurent Blanc's men retained the Ligue 1 title.

The capital club won the league for the third straight season thanks to a 2-1 success at Montpellier on Saturday - Blaise Matuidi and Ezequiel Lavezzi on target in a routine triumph.

Glory in Ligue 1 marks the second trophy of a prospective treble for PSG - who have already won the Coupe de la Ligue - and they will be aiming to finish the job in the Coupe de France showpiece against Ligue 2 Auxerre in two weeks' time.

And Al Khelaifi told beIN Sport: "It is a great evening for us. Three consecutive titles, it is magnificent. Now we must win the Coupe de France."

Praising the mentality of PSG, goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu added: "It was quite a complicated season, but we stayed focused to the end."

Having seen off challenges from Lyon and Marseille in order to retain the title Matuidi and Lucas Moura were in agreement that PSG are worthy champions.

"We were there, right at the end, we did what we need to do to get the title. We deserve it," Matuidi commented.

Lucas said: "I think that we deserve this title. I am very happy, very content, there are no words. We have had a very good season."