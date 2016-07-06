PSG recruit Krychowiak keen to prove worth in France

New Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak is not moving to Paris Saint-Germain to sit on the bench.

The Poland international is returning to French football after two trophy-laden years at La Liga outfit Sevilla, where he won back-to-back Europa League titles, joining coach Unai Emery in moving to the four-time defending French champions.

Previously, Krychowiak played for Bordeaux, where he made just two league appearances, before a better stint at Reims launched his career into Spain.

Now, Krychowiak said he has a point to prove in Paris and he wants to play a leading role in Emery's latest project as PSG look to convert domestic dominance into European success.

"[Moving to PSG] was an opportunity to make a step forward. I know that the objective of Paris is to win the Champions League. Luckily, it is also my objective," he told France Football.

"I can bring something Paris does not have. I do not want to sit on the bench. I want more.

"It is this motivation that allows me to grow and progress. Getting to Paris is not enough for me, I want to do great things with this club. "

Krychowiak believes PSG have the right man to lead them to success in Emery as well and is thankful to continue working with him.

"I greatly appreciate the chance. [Emery] is a guy who lives football, who leaves nothing to chance," he said.

"He sends you this energy and desire to demonstrate to work more. I think it will shake up the Ligue 1."