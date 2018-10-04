PSG, Red Star charged by UEFA for fan clashes

Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade have been charged by UEFA after fans clashed prior to Wednesday's Champions League match in the French capital.

Supporters of the two clubs are said to have clashed before the match at the Parc des Princes, which PSG comfortably won 6-1.

PSG face action for fireworks being set off inside the stadium as well.

On top of violence, Red Star fans have also been accused of voicing "illicit chants", despite the club being banned from selling tickets to their supporters for the match.

This is not the first time Red Star have found themselves in trouble with UEFA this season, as they have previously been punished for racist behaviour and causing damage to an opponent's stadium.

UEFA has also opened disciplinary proceedings against Napoli for the setting off of fireworks in their 1-0 win over Liverpool.

All cases will be dealt with by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body on October 18.