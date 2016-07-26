PSG sign Lo Celso

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the transfer of Giovani Lo Celso from Rosario for an undisclosed fee, with the youngster immediately loaned back to his former club until the end of 2016.

The attacking midfielder has signed a contract until June 2021 with the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG had long been linked with a move for the 20-year-old and have now gotten their man at last.

Le est heureux d’annoncer la signature du contrat de cinq ans de Giovani Lo Celso jusqu’au 30 juin 2021. July 26, 2016

"I am very excited to have signed for PSG," Lo Celso told the club's official website.

"I am going to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe, with a squad full of great players, including my compatriots Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore. I hope to follow in their footsteps and to become an important player for PSG.

"I would like to thank PSG for the faith shown in me and my former club Rosario for helping me fulfil my dream of becoming a professional footballer."

Lo Celso becomes PSG's fourth signing of the close-season following the previous arrival of Hatem Ben Arfa, Thomas Meunier and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The midfielder is part of the Argentina squad that will take part in the Rio Olympics.