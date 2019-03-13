PSG star in hot water for furious outburst after Manchester United defeat

PSG forward Neymar is in trouble with UEFA after his foul-mouthed comments following the French side's controversial Champions League exit to Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford's VAR-assisted penalty sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side through to the quarter-finals after a 3-1 win at the Parc des Prices – a match Neymar was injured for.

The Brazilian made his way pitchside towards the end of the match, however, and had to be restrained from venting his fury at referee Damir Skomina following the match.

After the game he fumed on Instagram: "This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go f*** yourselves!"

UEFA have now revealed that Neymar is under investigtion for his comments.

In a statement, they said: "In accordance with the Article 31 (3) (a) of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations, Uefa has today announced that it has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation regarding the comments made on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior, following the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United FC, played on 6 March 2019 in France."