PSG welcome reduction to Ibrahimovic ban

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was initially handed a four-game ban for comments towards a referee following a Ligue 1 defeat to Bordeaux, a decision that was criticised by his club.

Ibrahimovic appeared to say: "[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country. Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you."

He later apologised and PSG have welcomed the decision to reduce his ban, while aiming an attack against other Ligue 1 clubs.

"Paris Saint-Germain is happy that the LFP has accepted the 17 April proposition by the French National Olympic and Sport Committee's conciliators, concerning the striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"The player also confirms he has accepted the conciliatory proposition to reduce his suspension to three matches.

"The capital club takes this opportunity to invite the other actors of French football: club presidents and players, to focus on the end of the season rather than meddle in the matters of Paris Saint-Germain.

"Paris Saint-Germain respects all clubs and refuses to pass comment on their affairs and asks the same in return."

Marseille's Dimitri Payet has also seen a ban trimmed. He was suspended for two games after directing angry comments at the dressing room of the match officials following a 0-0 draw with Lyon, but will now sit out a solitary match.