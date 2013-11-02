PSG's attacking focus pleases Blanc

Even without star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to a knee problem, PSG still had too much firepower for the visitors and stretched their unbeaten Ligue 1 run to 23 matches.

The victory sent the Parisians three points clear of Monaco at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

"There are several reasons to be satisfied this evening; the scoreline, first of all, which is the most important," Blanc said.

"Then there's the way we played where there were plenty of good things, both collectively and individually.

"Even though we were leading, we continued to attack and we were rewarded because scoring four goals in a game is very good."

PSG were in control from the outset, with Lucas Moura putting them in front inside three minutes before the recalled Jeremy Menez doubled the lead six minutes before the break.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani then added goals either side of half-time to take his tally for the season to 11 and six in his last four appearances.

"We played very well tonight and we reached our goal for this evening, which was to stay top of the table," Cavani said.

"We take on Anderlecht again on Tuesday at the Parc (des Princes), and we must win again to qualify for the knockout phase of the (UEFA) Champions League."

Stand-in skipper Thiago Motta added: "It was very special for me to be captain this evening.

"Everyone played well tonight but now we have to turn our attentions to Tuesday.

"If we win, we will be qualified and also assured of finishing top of the group and that will be perfect ahead of the last 16 of the Champions League."