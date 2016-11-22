PSG's England misery, Neymar out to torment Celtic again - Champions League in Opta numbers

Neymar will be looking to reproduce the stunning displays he has shown against Celtic in the past as Barcelona look to safeguard top spot in Group C, while Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach battle behind them.

Bayern Munich take a formidable record against Russian opponents to Rostov in the early match, while Atletico Madrid will look to Antoine Griezmann's home form to keep them ahead of the Bundesliga champions.

Paris Saint-Germain must rectify a largely wretched run in England against Arsenal, while Ricardo Quaresma and Dries Mertens could be the more unlikely stars of the show.

With the help of Opta, we present the best stats ahead of Wednesday's crucial Champions League fixtures.

Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain:

8 - PSG have won only one of their eight away games against English opposition in all competitions (D3 L4). That came at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in March 2016 (2-1).

42 - Edinson Cavani's goal after 42 seconds against Arsenal last September is the fastest in the Champions League this season. In fact, all three goals conceded by the Gunners this season have come in the opening 15 minutes.

Ludogorets v Basel:

43 - There were 43 fouls in the game between Ludogorets and Basel last September, the highest total in a Champions League game this season (before matchday five).

17 - Jonathan Cafu has been directly involved in three of Ludogorets' four Champions League goals this season (two goals, one assist). He has also won more free-kicks than any other player in this season's competition (17).

Besiktas v Benfica:

0 - Besiktas have never won a home game against Portuguese opposition in all competitions (D1 L3). Meanwhile, Benfica have never won an away game against Turkish clubs in all competitions (D2 L3).

5 - Ricardo Quaresma has scored two goals and assisted a further two in his last three Champions League games.

Napoli v Dynamo Kiev:

1 - Dynamo Kiev have won only one of their seven away games in the Champions League against Italian clubs (D2 L4). That was against Roma in September 2004 when the match was abandoned at half-time after referee Anders Frisk was hit by a missile.

9 - Dries Mertens has scored three and assisted one of Napoli's last six Champions League goals. He has had the joint-most shots on target in this season's competition (9).

Celtic v Barcelona:

7 - Barcelona have won seven of their nine Champions League games against Celtic (D1 L1). Celtic's only win in that run was in November 2012 when they recorded only 15 per cent possession at Celtic Park to beat the Catalans (2-1).

9 - Neymar has scored four goals and delivered five assists in three Champions League games against Celtic. He has had twice as many assists as any other player in this season's tournament (6).

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City:

7 - Manchester City are winless away from home in their last four Champions League games (D2 L2). This season, they have conceded seven goals in their two outings away from Manchester.

4 - Sergio Aguero has scored four goals in two Champions League games against Borussia Monchengladbach, including a hat-trick on matchday one.

Rostov v Bayern Munich:

13 - No Russian club has ever beaten Bayern Munich in the Champions League in 13 fixtures (D3 L10). That includes Rostov's 5-0 defeat against the Bavarian club on matchday one.

36 - Since his Champions League debut in 2011-12, Robert Lewandowski has scored 36 goals in 56 games. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (67 goals) and Lionel Messi (53) have been more prolific over the same period.

Atletico Madrid v PSV:

19 - PSV have won only one of their last 19 games in European competition against Spanish clubs (D10 L8). That was against Deportivo La Coruna in the 2003-04 Champions League group stages (3-2).

5 - Atletico Madrid have only conceded five goals in 19 home games at the Vicente Calderon under Diego Simeone.