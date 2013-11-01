PSV director dismisses crisis talk

More than half of the Eindhoven club's squad are under the age of 23 and Brands admits dips in form are to be expected with a group of such young players.

PSV started the season seven games unbeaten – including a 4-0 win over Ajax in mid-September – however, they have not won any of their last four matches in all competitions, and have lost twice in the past six days – both to Roda JC.

However, Brands insists setbacks were to be expected given the make-up of the squad and they are not going to make any hasty decisions.

"Crisis, panic? You could also say that they are growing pains," he told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

"We knew at the time (of appointing Cocu, setbacks could happen), but not when the first setback would come. In July and August we performed just above expectations.

"You just see that the development goes to players at different rates.

"You know a relapse in this process is logical with a completely new team. As management and staff we were already prepared."

Despite their recent struggles, PSV remain fourth in the Eredivisie, just a point behind leaders Twente.