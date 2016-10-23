Puel satisfied with City draw

Claude Puel was satisfied with Southampton's performance despite Manchester City coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nathan Redmond gave the visitors the lead at the Etihad Stadium, but half-time substitute Kelechi Iheanacho struck the equaliser as Southampton extended their unbeaten run to six league games.

Puel insisted he was pleased with his team despite seeing them let their advantage slip against the Premier League leaders, although they faced late pressure from Pep Guardiola's men.

"We can be satisfied with this point," the Frenchman told BBC Sport. "We played against a good team and it was important to keep a good structure.

"We took our chances to score and after we defended well.

"My players played just two days ago in the Europa League [against Inter on Thursday]. They were tired, but showed good spirit and organisation.

"Against fantastic players it was good to take a point and not disappointing.

"It was hard to defend at the end of the game but I am very satisfied."