Pulis backs Everton to avoid relegation scrap

West Brom manager Tony Pulis does not believe Everton will be involved in a relegation scrap ahead of Monday's Premier League fixture at The Hawthorns.

Everton have failed to rediscover the form that saw them narrowly miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification last season, with the Merseyside club just three points above the drop zone after a five-match winless streak.

Roberto Martinez has found himself in the spotlight after four consecutive defeats prior to last week's 1-1 draw at home to champions Manchester City, but Pulis does not expect Everton to be flirting with relegation for too long.

"I don't see Everton being in it, they have had a poor run of results but they will pick up, there's too much quality in the group," said Pulis, whose side is only a point behind the visitors.

"Before the season started I looked at their squad and thought it was the strongest squad I have seen for years.

"Roberto [Martinez] has added to it because of the Europa League, I expect them to go on a run of games and not be anywhere near it."